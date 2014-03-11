Video

A woman from Walsall is hoping to beat ten other amateur sewing enthusiasts to win the BBC's Great British Sewing Bee competition.

Jenni Taylor, 31, started sewing a year ago when she made her own wedding dress in just 12 hours.

She now makes all her own clothes.

"I love the fact you can take anything, whether it's a flat piece of fabric you've bought at the market in Birmingham or an old shirt and make new clothes out of them," she said.