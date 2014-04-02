Should the West Midlands become 'Greater Birmingham'?
Business leaders have called for the creation of a 'Greater Birmingham' district - after complaints the area is "overlooked".
The area would include the Black Country and Coventry, and advocates of the idea say it would bring investment and increase political influence.
But some expressed concerns the umbrella term could lead to a loss of identity for other parts of the West Midlands.
