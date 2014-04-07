Media player
Children in India and Africa sent 'old' hearing aids
A man from Birmingham has collected 21,000 old hearing aids to help deaf and hearing-impaired children in developing countries.
The analogue hearing aids are increasingly being replaced by digital models by the NHS.
After being given the hearing aids by hospitals in the West Midlands and Warwickshire, Paul Wood sent them to Africa and India.
He said: "There is a tremendous need for hearing aids in South Africa.
"The government was making available about 152 a year and the need was 150,000."
