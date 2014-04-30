Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UB40 album artist displays four decades of work
The artist who designed UB40's first two album covers has put his work on display for the first time.
Geoff Tristram created the artwork for the band's platinum-selling debut, Signing Off, at a cost of just £110.
The commercial illustrator's work, which is being shown at Himley Hall near Dudley, also includes portraits, caricatures and jigsaw designs.
BBC Midlands Today's Satnam Rana reports.
-
30 Apr 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-27226988/ub40-album-artist-displays-four-decades-of-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window