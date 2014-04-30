Video

The artist who designed UB40's first two album covers has put his work on display for the first time.

Geoff Tristram created the artwork for the band's platinum-selling debut, Signing Off, at a cost of just £110.

The commercial illustrator's work, which is being shown at Himley Hall near Dudley, also includes portraits, caricatures and jigsaw designs.

BBC Midlands Today's Satnam Rana reports.