UB40 album artist displays four decades of work

The artist who designed UB40's first two album covers has put his work on display for the first time.

Geoff Tristram created the artwork for the band's platinum-selling debut, Signing Off, at a cost of just £110.

The commercial illustrator's work, which is being shown at Himley Hall near Dudley, also includes portraits, caricatures and jigsaw designs.

BBC Midlands Today's Satnam Rana reports.

  • 30 Apr 2014
