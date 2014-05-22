Media player
'Peaky Blinders' pub auctioned in Birmingham
A pub in Birmingham which was made famous by the BBC drama Peaky Blinders has been auctioned.
In the series, The Garrison in Small Heath was a regular meeting place for the notorious gang.
Holly Lewis reports.
22 May 2014
