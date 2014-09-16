A Victorian coffin factory site in Birmingham is to become a museum next month.

The Newman Brothers factory made fittings for the caskets of Sir Winston Churchill and Princess Diana.

Fifteen years after the factory closed, the museum will open on 28 October.

The Coffin Works collections manager Sarah Hayes said: "It's all about telling the social history of a very important company in Birmingham."

BBC Midlands Today's Elizabeth Glinka has been taking a look around ahead of the opening.