Warehouse blaze is 'suspected arson'

A large warehouse has been damaged in a suspected arson attack at an industrial estate in Birmingham, the third of its kind at the site within a week.

More than 70 firefighters dealt with the blaze which started at about 03:00 BST in Reddings Lane, Tyseley.

Det Insp Jenny Richards said: "We are looking at the possibility this fire may be linked to a previous incident in the locality."

Yardleys School, which is next to the site, was closed for the day and will remain shut on Tuesday.