Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tyseley wood-burning biomass plant gets 140 tonne boiler
A massive boiler has been installed at a £48m biomass plant in Birmingham which will use waste wood to generate electricity.
The 140 tonne boiler was made in Houston, Texas.
When the plant, in Tyseley, is completed in 2016 it is expected to power up to 17,000 homes.
Bob Hockenhull reports.
-
12 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-31850813/tyseley-wood-burning-biomass-plant-gets-140-tonne-boilerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window