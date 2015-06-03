Video

A project to show people the "hidden spaces" of Birmingham offers rare access to architectural landmarks across the city.

The former Municipal Bank and tunnels beneath the Mailbox are just two of the spaces that are usually unseen by passers-by.

BBC Midlands Today's Satnam Rana met two of the people behind the Hidden Spaces project, Jack Tasker from Associated Architects, and Ben Waddington from tour company Still Walking.