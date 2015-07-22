Video

A patient given liquid faeces to treat Clostridium difficile after antibiotics failed said it was like a "miracle cure".

Louise Storer, 46, from Kingsbury, Warwickshire, spent nine months on antibiotics and then in quarantine in hospital for a month before being told a faecal transplant was the last option.

Scientists at Public Health England's laboratory at Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham claim a 90% success rate where treatment with conventional antibiotics has failed.

The patient's gut is effectively re-colonized with good bacteria which competes with the C. diff and forces it out.

Ms Storer said initially she could not bear the thought of trying it but she was so ill she was prepared to try anything.