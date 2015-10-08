Picasso designed costume for Birmingham Royal Ballet on show
An exhibition of ballet costumes featuring designs by Pablo Picasso and Jasper Conran has opened to celebrate 25 years of the Birmingham Royal Ballet.
The costumes, from productions including The Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and Edward II, are being shown at the House of Fraser store in Corporation Street in the city centre.
As part of their Silver Anniversary, the Royal Ballet are staging a special triple bill of shows during October.
