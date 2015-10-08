Kevin McCloud, the presenter of Channel 4 series Grand Designs, has said the architecture of Birmingham's new Grand Central was "masking" other problems.

He said the shiny cladding covered up a railway station which he thought was "still a poor infrastructure for human beings" and that designers "could have done better".

But speaking at the opening of the Grand Designs show at the NEC, Mr McCloud was more complimentary about other recent additions to Birmingham's skyline, including the Selfridges building and the new library.