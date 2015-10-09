A video shot at the entrance of a Birmingham abattoir which is under investigation, has shown what appears to be sheep carcasses and offal piled high.

Businesses near Mr Meats in Charles Henry Street, Digbeth who spoke to the BBC, said there had been a terrible smell in the local area for years.

Birmingham City Council said their environmental team had received complaints from traders.

The Food Standards Agency is now investigating.

A spokesman for the abattoir told the BBC that that vehicles belonging to neighbouring businesses had blocked the access, preventing the removal of animal waste in a timely and efficient manner.

He said there had been an abattoir on the site for the past 40 years and some smell and unpleasantness was inevitable.