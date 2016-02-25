Media player
Traffic ban outside three Solihull primary schools
Car exclusion zones are to be trialled outside three Solihull primary schools to tackle the problem of inconsiderate parking.
The 18-month experiment won't get under way until 2017, but the idea could be extended to all schools in the borough if it is deemed a success.
The plan was approved at a council meeting this afternoon.
Parents who ignore exclusion zones could face a £70 fine.
25 Feb 2016
