Traffic outside Greswold Primary, Solihull
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Traffic ban outside three Solihull primary schools

Car exclusion zones are to be trialled outside three Solihull primary schools to tackle the problem of inconsiderate parking.

The 18-month experiment won't get under way until 2017, but the idea could be extended to all schools in the borough if it is deemed a success.

The plan was approved at a council meeting this afternoon.

Parents who ignore exclusion zones could face a £70 fine.

  • 25 Feb 2016