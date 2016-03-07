Video

A 17-year old boy who went to help a pregnant woman as she was stabbed in Birmingham has said it was "the right thing to do".

Christian Blundell, from Sutton Coldfield, praised everyone who helped Natalie Querioz, saying they were all heroes.

The drama student said, "I couldn't believe what I was seeing", adding it was a "massive shocker".

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Babur Karamat Raja, 41, from Sutton Coldfield is accused of attacking the 40-year-old woman in Sutton Coldfield on Friday.

He has also been charged with assault, attempt child destruction and possession of a knife.