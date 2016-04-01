Media player
Shakespeare's Hamlet becomes 'Yamlet' in Black Country makeover
Shakespeare is getting a Black Country makeover exactly 400 years after his death.
One of his most famous tragedies, Hamlet, is being translated into the local dialect and renamed 'Yamlet.'
It's part of a project by the Little Earthquake Theatre Company, in conjunction with Birmingham City University, to preserve the Black Country language which some believe is dying out.
'Yamlet' will soon be available in a series of sort films online.
01 Apr 2016
