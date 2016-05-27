Birmingham hosts 20th Gay Pride

Media player
Birmingham's 20th Gay Pride: Parades and protests
Thousands of people are expected in Birmingham this weekend as the city hosts its 20th Gay Pride.
It began in 1997 and over the years has backed many campaigns for LGBT equality, as well as being a platform for some extraordinary outfits.
27 May 2016
