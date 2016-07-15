Video

A teenager with a rare life-limiting condition has been taken to his prom in an off-duty ambulance.

Sultan Ali, 16, spends much of his life in Birmingham Children's Hospital being treated for Morquio syndrome which affects the heart, bones, lungs and nervous system.

He had major spinal surgery in February, so it was unclear whether he would be well enough to join classmates from Hall Green Secondary School, in Birmingham, for the special occasion.

But St John Ambulance volunteers got him there and Sultan said it was the "best day of my life so far."