Honour for strongman stone-lifter

A former stone-lifting world champion has received a British Empire Medal for using his sport to inspire young people in his community.

Shazad Saleem, nicknamed "King Shazad", became the youngest ever world champion in 1985.

He says he has turned his garden in Dudley, West Midlands, into a training centre to help keep young men off the streets.

Mr Saleem, 50, was honoured for his work at a special ceremony in Birmingham on Monday, along with more than 20 other community figures.