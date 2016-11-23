Media player
Eight-year-old Wolverhampton boy delivers newborn sister
An eight-year-old boy delivered his sister when his mother went into labour at their home in Wolverhampton.
Marcus Caffery was left in charge of his mother Jodie, 38, whilst his father went outside to flag down the ambulance.
Minutes later he was delivering his own sister Freya, with the help of a 999 operator.
Marcus said he was just focused on getting "the job done" before the paramedics took over.
