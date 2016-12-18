The psychology of Christmas shopping

Media player
Christmas shopping: The tactics to get you spending
Christmas brings out the generous spirit in most of us but what tactics are retailers coming up with to get us to spend that bit more?
Isabelle Szmigin, professor of marketing at the University of Birmingham, says they try to "create a fear of missing out".
They do this with "offers and on the internet you'll be told there's only five of these left," she adds.
Prof Szmigin says for high street shops "creating the right mood to make us happy" is just as important because "if we're happy we'll spend more".
