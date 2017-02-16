Stranger pays for hospice wedding flowers

Media player
Kindness of strangers: Man pays for hospice wedding flowers
A couple who got married in a hospice on Valentine's Day have sent their heartfelt thanks to a mystery man who paid for their wedding flowers.
Paul Bruce, who has terminal cancer, tied the knot with Emma Davies at Mary Stevens Hospice in Stourbridge.
When a customer at Websters Florists in Wollaston, heard their story, he insisted on paying for two dozen red roses for the wedding.
Matron Claire Towns said the couple were "overwhelmed" by the gesture.
