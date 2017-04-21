Harry Redknapp: The geranium killer

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp has jet wash mishap
Harry Redknapp's wife has revealed her relief over his return to club management.
He was announced as Birmingham City's replacement for outgoing Gianfranco Zola on Tuesday.
Sandra Redknapp has been married to Harry for 49 years and says in that time she has learned he's "not very domesticated".
Among the evidence relayed to BBC WM presenter Alex Lester is Harry's accidental destruction of geraniums.
21 Apr 2017
