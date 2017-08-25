The city with a bin bag 'barricade'

Media player
Birmingham residents think bin bag 'barricade' is a protest
A build-up of bin bags that persists despite an end to a months-long strike has been turned into a barricade in protest, Birmingham residents say.
Rubbish mountains have been a familiar sight on the city's streets over the summer, but the scene in Winson Green on Thursday evening marked a change.
This time, the rubbish piles were strewn across a road to form a deliberate blockade, according to some people living near the site.
25 Aug 2017
