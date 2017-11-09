Media player
Sathnam Sanghera's The Boy with the Topknot premieres
Sathnam Sanghera was back in Wolverhampton for the premiere of The Boy with the Topknot.
The drama is based on the critically-acclaimed memoirs of the journalist, which told his story of growing up in the city.
Born to Punjabi parents in the West Midlands, Sathnam's memoirs are a humorous, touching and emotional story of a second generation Indian growing up in Britain.
The 90-minute, one-off drama for BBC Two stars Sacha Dhawan and Himmut Singh Dhatt as young Sathnam.
The Boy with the Topknot airs on Monday, 13 November at 21:00 on BBC Two.
09 Nov 2017
