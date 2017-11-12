Ambulance parking notes 'pretty normal'

Paramedics 'shocked' by parking note
A paramedic says an incident in which a note was left on an ambulance windscreen criticising alleged blocking of a driveway is not uncommon.

A handwritten message tweeted by West Midlands Ambulance Service telling paramedics not to park their "van" in a "stupid place" while seeing to a critically ill patient on Friday went viral.

