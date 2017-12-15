How to wrap awkward Christmas presents
Expert shows how to wrap Christmas gifts with an awkward shape

Gift wrapping expert Neelam Meetcha counts leading retailers among her clients.

The self-taught mother-of-two from Wolverhampton wraps gifts for their corporate events and teaches a High Street confectioners' store managers how to best present their wares.

She took a break from her master classes at Brockencote Hall in Worcestershire to demonstrate how to wrap three awkwardly shaped gifts commonly given at Christmas.

