Beth Shipsey: Family wants tougher diet drug controls
The parents of a woman who died after overdosing on an illegal diet drug want tougher controls.
Beth Shipsey, from Worcester, died aged 21 after taking pills containing the substance DNP in February 2017.
DNP is an industrial chemical which is not intended for human consumption, but it is sold illegally in diet pills as a fat-burning substance.
Doug and Carole Shipsey say they want the government to do more to stop it being imported into the country.
15 Feb 2018
