Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The moment handcuffs go on Chelmsley Wood killer waitress
Police have released footage of the moment they arrest a woman over the fatal stabbing of her Toby Carvery colleague.
On Tuesday, waitress Georgina Henshaw, 36, was convicted and sentenced for the 2017 murder of Philip Rolph in Chelmsley Wood, Solihull.
She has been jailed for life.
-
27 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-43218098/the-moment-handcuffs-go-on-chelmsley-wood-killer-waitressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window