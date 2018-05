Video

A statue of Queen Victoria is being given a major clean with toothbrushes.

The monument in Victoria Square, Birmingham by Thomas Brock was unveiled on 10 January 1901, just 12 days before the monarch's death.

The original statue was marble but in 1951, to mark the Festival of Britain, a bronze cast was made.

The conservation work is being done to mark Birmingham Civic Society's centenary.

Video journalist: John Bray