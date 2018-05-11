Video

Farmer and TV presenter Adam Henson took his sheep into a school to encourage students to ask about the origin of their meals.

It formed part of a new national campaign - Please Sir! Feed Me Truth - designed to educate children about the ingredients on their plate.

Pupils at Walsall Academy were allowed to pet the animals, with some saying they had never seen sheep up close before.

Henson, a BBC Countryfile presenter, hopes every school in the country will commit to making its food traceable from farm to fork.