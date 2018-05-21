House recording studio under threat

Video

Music lovers hope to raise £250,000 to preserve a part of Birmingham's musical history.

From the outside, it looks like a fairly unremarkable extension to a terraced house, but over the years Number 122A Highbury Road has played host to some big names in music.

The property in Birmingham's Kings Heath is home to Rain Studios, where the likes of UB40, Duran Duran and Ocean Colour Scene have all made music.

Now though it's under threat as the owner is selling up, but the studios could still live on if a fundraising appeal reaches its target.