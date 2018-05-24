Boy's amazing reaction to Wembley prize

Media player
Aston Villa fan, 9, wins prize to be Wembley mascot
Hayden, nine, from Bromsgrove won the chance to be Aston Villa's mascot at Wembley for their Championship play-off final game against Fulham, on Saturday.
His parents, who filmed his lovely reaction, told their son he would be leading out the team alongside one of his heroes, club captain John Terry.
24 May 2018
