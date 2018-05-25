How to build a dinosaur

Video

Timelapse footage shows Dippy being built at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.

Dippy the diplodocus stood guard in the entrance hall of the Natural History Museum in London for more than 100 years but is now on a tour of the country.

The 21m (70ft) long replica of a diplodocus has 292 bones and comes in 86 sections, which are all being pieced together.

Dippy will go on public display from Saturday 26 May until September, with 90,000 people already snapping up free tickets.