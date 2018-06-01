"Can you even brush your teeth?"
Questions Muslims get asked during Ramadan

Can you brush your teeth? What about having a cup of tea? And do you lose weight?

Mohamed Hirsi, Hamda Osman, Hamzah Hafesji and Suban Abdulla answer the questions they get during Ramadan.

