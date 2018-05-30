Derelict market takes centre stage

Video

It was home to a market for nearly 900 years - and now the Birmingham venue will play host to performance artists before it is demolished.

Birmingham Wholesale Market traders have moved to a new site in the Witton area of the city, leaving the market near the Bullring to be knocked down and redeveloped.

Friction Arts presents Everything Must Go from Wednesday, 30 May to Sunday, 2 June, with video footage, music, sculptures and photography.

Audiences will also watch performances from professional actors that reflect market life and memorable characters.