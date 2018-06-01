Media player
Morning street rave launches Birmingham dance festival
At 07:00 in a busy city centre, commuters were treated to the sounds and dance moves of a morning rave.
The Morning Gloryville event took place in Birmingham's Victoria Square to kick off the city's international dance festival.
01 Jun 2018
