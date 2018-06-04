EDL photo woman takes up English debate

Video

A young woman whose photo went viral when she was pictured smiling at an EDL protestor in Birmingham has questioned people in the city about what it means to be English.

Saffiyah Khan carried out her straw poll after YouGov surveyed 20,081 people and found 72% of over-65s are proud to be English, compared with 45% of 18-24s.

The poll was conducted for the BBC's The English Question project and is the largest and most comprehensive of its kind.