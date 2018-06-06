Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lego master builder is former HR executive from Birmingham
Michelle Thompson quit her day job as an HR assistant to become the UK's first female Legoland master builder.
The 37-year-old was one of 7,000 people to apply for the "dream job" in Birmingham.
Video journalist: Stephanie Barnard
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-44371382/lego-master-builder-is-former-hr-executive-from-birminghamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window