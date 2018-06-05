Inflation pumps up petrol prices

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prices jump at Birmingham petrol station
Last month was the worst ever recorded for petrol prices, the RAC said and footage captures prices jumping by 2p at a Birmingham garage.
The increasing cost of fuel has led to a rise in "pump and run", where drivers fill up their tank and drive off without paying, leading some businesses to implement a pay-first policy.
-
05 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window