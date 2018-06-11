Giant pink dancers draw in the crowds
Giant pink dancers draw in Birmingham crowds

Shoppers were stopped in their tracks by an inflatable pink spectacle through the city streets at a dance festival.

Compagnie Didier Théron's performance of Le Grande Phase on Saturday and Sunday began outside Birmingham City Council House in Victoria Square and wound its way to the Bullring.

It was part of Birmingham International Dance Festival, which runs across the city in June.

Video journalist: John Bray

