NHS doctor loses visa over late tax bill

Dr Syed Kazmi, who lived in the UK for more than nine years, has said losing his visa has been a "disaster" for his family.

The medic's visa was refused due to a tax discrepancy, despite him paying the tax he owed.

He returned to Pakistan, the country of his birth, and has since found work in Australia.

The Home Office said it would not comment on individual cases and would not confirm whether Dr Kazmi's case was one being reviewed.