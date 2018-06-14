Disabled man's home ruined by flood

Video

Trevor Thomas, who has a muscular disease, had to be rescued from his home in Birmingham after it was flooded on 27 May.

Weeks later, he is still unable to return home as repairs have yet to be carried out and was forced to sleep on his mother's sofa for three nights.

Trevor is now in a nursing home, but his mother Pat said he was "traumatised" by the ordeal, and it was not clear who would pay for his accommodation.

Waterloo Housing Group, which manages Mr Thomas's property, said it was awaiting information from his insurance company before completing repairs.