Midnight haircuts to celebrate Eid

Eid celebration: Haircuts for Muslim men as Ramadan ends
Muslims are celebrating Eid as the holy month of Ramadan ends.
Ahead of the "greatest day", Muslim men descend on barber shops to get their hair cut - including at this salon in Birmingham.
15 Jun 2018
