Run-down community garden comes up roses

In one week, volunteers have transformed an overgrown field in Wolverhampton into a garden for local residents to enjoy.

The project was part of BBC WM's Make a Difference campaign, and listeners, students and local businesses have donated time and resources to create the garden on the Scotlands estate.

The City of Wolverhampton Council was set to close the adjoining community centre last year, but residents have taken over its running and now, thanks to volunteers, they have a garden to go with it.