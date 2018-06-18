The 77-year-old hockey world cup keeper
Video

Wales pick keeper, 77, for over-60s hockey world cup squad

A 77-year-old man from Wolverhampton says he's "chuffed" to be representing Wales at an international hockey tournament.

Glyn Thomas, whose parents were Welsh, is hoping he'll be successful enough as goalkeeper to be called up again in future.

He's set to play for his country at the World Grand Masters Hockey World Cup, in Spain, for players aged 60 and over.

