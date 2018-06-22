Media player
How to shop in Birmingham's plastic-free supermarket
The Clean Kilo, in Birmingham, is among a small number of stores in the UK that is single-use plastic free.
Customers need to go prepared with reusable bags, bottles and containers.
It comes as shoppers become more aware of the damage plastic pollution is causing the planet.
Video Journalist: Louise Brierley
22 Jun 2018
