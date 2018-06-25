My son was stabbed: Why has this happened?

Video

The parents of a man fatally stabbed as he made his way home from a night out have told of the "constant tragedy" of their son's death.

James Brindley's parents watched as medics performed open heart surgery to try to save the 26-year-old's life following the attack in Aldridge, in the West Midlands, a year ago.

In February, 17-year-old Ammar Kahrod was jailed for at least 17 years for his murder.