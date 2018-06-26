Burst main sends water shooting into the air
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Burst main sends water shooting into Great Barr air

A burst main has sent water shooting into the air causing a "massive sinkhole" to open up.

The pipe, along Chapel Lane, Great Barr, is understood to have burst on Tuesday morning, flooding the road around it.

The road could be closed for four days.

  • 26 Jun 2018