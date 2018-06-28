'I saw dad in a pool of his own blood'

Video

The daughter of a man who died after an attack at home said she could not believe the injuries to her "big, strong dad".

Arthur 'Bob' Gumbley died in hospital following the Sutton Coldfield burglary in November - he was 87.

Speaking on BBC Crimewatch, his daughter Sue Boys said she saw him lying in a pool of his own blood.

Police have launched a murder inquiry.

A £40,000 reward has been offered for information to help find Mr Gumbley's killers.